Trump wins Arizona, completing sweep of swing states: U.S. media

Updated - November 10, 2024 09:05 am IST - Washington

Donald Trump’s victory dims the hopes of Arizona Democrats, who sought to continue their ascendance, which began with the 2018 flip of a longtime GOP-held Senate seat and continued in 2020 and 2022

AFP

Donald Trump won Arizona on November 10, returning the state and its 11 electoral votes to the Republican column after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. | Photo Credit: AP

Donald Trump won the state of Arizona in this week’s U.S. presidential election, US TV networks projected on November 10, completing the Republican’s sweep of all seven swing states.

After four days of counting in the southwestern state, which has a large Hispanic population, CNN and NBC projected Mr. Trump had obtained its 11 electoral votes.

The win over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris marks Donald Trump’s second in Arizona since 2016.

He campaigned on border security and the economy, tying Ms. Harris to inflation and record illegal border crossings during Biden’s administration. Donald Trump’s victory dims the hopes of Arizona Democrats, who sought to continue their ascendance, which began with the 2018 flip of a longtime GOP-held Senate seat and continued in 2020 and 2022.

Biden was the second Democrat to win Arizona in 70 years.

