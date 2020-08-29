Trump willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, says Meadows

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday that President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, a $300 billion increase from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s offer on legislation meant to blunt the economic effects of the global pandemic.
The Republican president is “right now willing to sign something at $1.3 trillion,” a “number that’s been offered in private,” but House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, is sticking to her demands for a $2.2 trillion bill, Mr. Meadows told reporters.
Fellow Republican McConnell has proposed a $1 trillion plan heavy on liability protections for businesses and schools. Meadows added that he has had “some very good conversations” with both progressive and moderate Democrats as he helps negotiate the latest round of massive economic stimulus.
'Not enough'
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the White House proposal to spend $1.3 trillion in new coronavirus economic relief would not be enough to meet the needs of American workers and families.
Ms. Pelosi said in a statement she hoped Republicans would come to the negotiating table and accept the Democratic offer of $2.2 trillion in spending.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath