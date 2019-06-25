Trump to meet Modi, Xi on sidelines of G-20 summit in Japan

US President Donald Trump will hold a number of meetings with world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of G-20 meeting in Japan this week and is expected to discuss several issues, including trade.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to leave for Japan on June 27 to attend the two-day summit meeting of G-20 leaders in Osaka on June 28 and 29.

“We anticipate that he will conduct a number of meetings with world leaders,” a senior administration official told reporters during a conference call on Monday.

The list of his meetings on the sidelines of the G-20 summit include Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister Modi of India, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey, the official said.

This would be the first meeting between Mr. Modi and Mr. Trump after the recent general elections in India. Mr. Trump had congratulated Mr. Modi over phone on his re-election.

India raised tariffs on as many as 28 products, including almonds and walnuts, on June 16 in response to higher duties imposed by the U.S. on products including steel and aluminum. The Trump administration on June 1 terminated India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key GSP trade programme.

The Generalized System of Preference (GSP) is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

Recently the U.S. tried to ease India’s concerns over reports that Washington was considering capping H-1B visas to countries that force foreign companies to store data locally.

Mr. Trump’s highly anticipated meeting with Mr. Xi comes amidst a trade war between the U.S. and China.

The two leaders agreed to meet after negotiations broke down last month and both sides exchanged steep increases in tariffs.

Noting that the G-20 is primarily an economic forum that was created at the leader’s level in 2008 by then President George W Bush in response to the global financial crisis, the senior administration official said that the leaders will be spending a significant amount of time talking about modern challenges to the economy and ways to addressed them.

In addition to growth and prosperity, the president will focus on trade.