Trump to cut 2021 refugee admission

SAN DIEGO

01 October 2020 22:06 IST

The 40-year-old resettlement programme has been dwindling under his administration and the 2021 figure will continue to shrink it. The 2021 figure is a 16% reduction over 2020’s admissions.

President Donald Trump is planning to cut refugee admissions by 3,000 to 15,000 in 2021, submitting his proposal to Congress less than an hour before the deadline for the fiscal year’s figure was to expire, the administration announced late Wednesday.

The 1980 Refugee Act requires presidents to issue their determination by October 1 for the next fiscal year. The President also must consult with Congress before making his determination, though ultimately it is up to him.

Trump froze refugee admissions in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, citing a need to protect American jobs as fallout from the coronavirus crashed the economy.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the administration is committed to the country’s history of leading the world in providing a safe place for refugees.

“We continue to be the single greatest contributor to the relief of humanitarian crisis all around the world, and we will continue to do so,” Mr. Pompeo told reporters in Rome on the sidelines of a conference on religious freedom organized by the U.S. Embassy. “Certainly so long as President Trump is in office, I can promise you this administration is deeply committed to that.”

But advocates say the government’s actions do not show that. Since taking office, Trump has slashed the number of refugees allowed into the country by more than 80%, reflecting his broader efforts to drastically reduce both legal and illegal immigration.