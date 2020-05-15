International

Trump to charge tax on companies manufacturing outside U.S.

Representational image. | File

Representational image. | File   | Photo Credit: AFP

Trump said that taxation was an incentive for the companies to return manufacturing bases to the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to slap new taxes on American companies like Apple to dissuade them from moving their manufacturing bases from China to countries like India and Ireland instead of the U.S. amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Fox Business News, Trump said that taxation was an incentive for the companies to return manufacturing bases to the U.S.

Apple said now they’re going to go to India. They’re going to do some production in India away from China, he was asked.

“If they do, you know, we gave Apple a little bit of a break because they’re competing with a company that was a part of a trade deal that we made. So it was a little bit unfair to Apple, but we’re not allowing this anymore. You know if we wanted to put up our own border like other countries do to us, Apple would build 100% of their product in the United States. That’s the way it would work, he said.

According to the New York Post, Apple is looking to shift a significant portion of its production to India from China.

Supply lines of many tech companies manufacturing in China were disrupted after the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

These... companies have to get on the ball because they’re going not only to China...You look at where they’re going...They’re going to India and they’re going to Ireland and they’re going all over the place, they make them,” Trump said in the interview.

“So, you don’t think you need to do anything in terms of incentives,” he was asked.

I have to do it, Trump said.

One incentive, frankly, is to charge tax for them when they make products outside. We don’t have to do much for them. They have to do it for us, Trump said.

Trump said that he wants to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

“And now they’re not fighting. These stupid supply chain that are all over the world, we have a supply chain where they’re made in all different parts of the world and one little piece of the world goes bad and the whole thing is messed up. I said we shouldn’t have supply chains. We should have them all in the United States. We have the companies to do it. And if we don’t, we can do that,” he added.

Trump has routinely threatened to raise tariffs on consumer electronics during his ongoing trade war with China.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 1:14:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/trump-to-charge-tax-on-companies-manufacturing-outside-us/article31589893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY