Trump threatens to ‘destroy and obliterate’ Turkey’s economy over Syria

President Donald Trump on Monday launched a harsh attack on NATO ally Turkey, threatening to destroy its economy if Ankara takes a planned military strike in Syria too far even though the U.S. leader himself has opened the door for a Turkish incursion.

Mr. Trump said he would “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey's economy if it took action in Syria that he considered “off-limits” following his decision on Sunday to pull out U.S. forces from northeastern Syria.

The U.S. withdrawal will leave Kurdish-led forces in Syria that have long allied with Washington vulnerable to a planned incursion by the Turkish military which brands them terrorists.

Mr. Trump's stern words seemed to be aimed at placating critics who accused him of abandoning the Syrian Kurds by pulling out U.S. forces. Leaders from both parties and both houses of Congress joined in the criticism, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Mr. Trump's fellow Republican.

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Speaking later at the White House, Mr. Trump said he had told President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that Turkey could suffer the “wrath of an extremely decimated economy” if it acted in Syria in a way that was not “humane.”

In Ankara, Mr. Erdogan told reporters he planned to visit Washington to meet with Trump in the first half of November. He said the two leaders would discuss plans for a “safe zone” in Syria, and added that he hoped to resolve a dispute over F-35 fighter jets during his visit.

Turkey's lira slid more than 2% to its lowest level in more than a month against the dollar on Monday over concerns about the planned incursion into northern Syria and Trump's warning.

Investors have been closely watching tense ties between Ankara and Washington in recent months, with the countries at odds over a range of issues, including Syria and Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems.

Turkey has repeatedly threatened to carry out an incursion against U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria who have links to Kurdish guerrillas operating next door in Turkey.

‘Ridiculous endless wars’

The United States began pulling troops back from the northeast Syrian border on Monday, effectively giving Turkey a green light to move into the area.

Earlier on Monday, Mr. Trump said the United States should leave others from European allies to Iranian foes, “to figure the situation out” in the region.

....almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN. Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

It is a major policy shift that was denounced as a “stab in the back” by Kurdish-led forces who have been Washington's most capable partners in fighting Islamic State in Syria, also known by its acronym ISIS.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, called on Mr. Trump to “reverse this dangerous decision” to withdraw, saying in a statement that it threatened regional security and sent a message to Iran and Russia, as well as U.S. allies, that the United States is no longer a trusted partner.

McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, said in a statement: “A precipitous withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime. And it would increase the risk that ISIS and other terrorist groups regroup.”

Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator who is generally a vocal Trump supporter, on the Fox News Channel criticized the Syria pullout decision as “impulsive.”

France warned that the U.S. decision to withdraw from northeastern Syria could open the door to a revival of Islamic State, which has suffered significant battlefield losses to a U.S.-led coalition in the area.

The United States expects Turkey to take responsibility for captive Islamic State fighters in northeastern Syria if Ankara's planned incursion seizes areas where the detained militants are held, a senior State Department official said.

The captives are held in SDF facilities south of a safe zone initially proposed by Turkey.

Aside from Mr. Trump's threat, the State Department official and the Pentagon both said the United States did not endorse Turkey's planned offensive.

“We made it clear (to the Turks) that we do not support this operation,” the official told reporters. “We think this operation is a very bad idea.”

A U.S. official said Turkey had been removed from a military mechanism used to coordinate air operations over northern Syria and that Turkey would no longer have access to U.S. intelligence and surveillance feeds in the region.

U.S. relations with Turkey under Mr. Trump have been rocky.

Last year, he imposed tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum products over Ankara's detention of a U.S. pastor whose case was supported by members of his Christian conservative base.