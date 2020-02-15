International

Trump thanks Cambodia over ship in rare message to China-ally

MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, is seen arriving in Sihanoukville port in Cambodia February 13, 2020.

MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, is seen arriving in Sihanoukville port in Cambodia February 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: STRINGER

None onboard were found to have the new coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump has thanked Cambodia for taking in the castaway cruise ship MS Westerdam in a rare message to a country that is one of China's closest allies and has often been at odds with Washington.

Five countries turned away the Westerdam, worried its passengers could be carrying the coronavirus despite it having no known cases before Cambodia's authoritarian prime minister, Hun Sen, agreed the passengers could disembark there.

 

The Westerdam, operated by Carnival Corp. unit Holland America Inc, docked in the port of Sihanoukville on Thursday after being shunned for two weeks. Its 1,455 passengers began to disembark on Friday to head home.

The passengers were tested regularly on the ship and Cambodia also tested 20 once it docked. None were found to have the new coronavirus that has killed more than 1,500 people, the vast majority in China.

In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen waits to attend the Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The government accuses the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party of involvement in a plot to topple the government and has asked the judiciary to dissolve it. CNRP officials have denied the charges, saying they are politically motivated.

In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen waits to attend the Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The government accuses the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party of involvement in a plot to topple the government and has asked the judiciary to dissolve it. CNRP officials have denied the charges, saying they are politically motivated.   | Photo Credit: AP

 

Mr. Hun Sen has often sparred with the United States over its accusations of human rights abuses and its condemnation of a crackdown on the opposition since 2017.

He has brought Cambodia much closer to China, which has provided billions of dollars in aid and in loans for infrastructure projects as well as standing by Cambodia in the face of Western criticism.

