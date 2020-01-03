International

Trump tells Erdogan foreign interference complicating Libya

Ankara passed a Bill allowing troop deployment to Tripoli that paves the way for Turkey-Libya military cooperation

U.S. President Donald Trump told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Thursday that outsiders were complicating the situation in Libya, the White House said.

It was not clear which countries or entities Mr. Trump was referring to, and a White House statement offered no other details.

Ankara passed a Bill allowing troop deployment to Tripoli that paves the way for Turkey-Libya military cooperation.

Although the deployment is not imminent, Mr. Erdogan has said troops would support Fayez al-Serraj's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord, which is fending off an offensive by General Khalifa Haftar's forces that are backed by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Erdogan “stressed the importance of diplomacy in resolving regional issues,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement about the call, adding that they also discussed Syria.

At least eight people were killed on Wednesday when the Syrian army launched missiles that struck a shelter for displaced families in Idlib province, witnesses and residents said.

“The leaders agreed on the need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria, in order to protect civilians,” the White House said in its statement.

