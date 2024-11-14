Trump taps former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as US intel chief; Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

Donald Trump on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) named former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as his incoming Director of National Intelligence and Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

Ms. Gabbard had opposed U.S. support for Ukraine and met Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad.

Mr. Trump aside critics in his party to put the outspoken hawk, Mr. Rubio in charge of U.S. foreign policy.

The Republican President-elect said Ms. Gabbard, a veteran and one-time Democratic White House contender, would “bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community.”

Ms. Gabbard thanked Trump “for the opportunity to serve as a member of your cabinet to defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people. I look forward to getting to work.”

The former Hawaii congresswoman switched sides from the Democrats and backed Mr. Trump earlier this year, helping him during his debate preparations against Kamala Harris, and had been expecting a reward for lining up behind the former President.

She has long held isolationist foreign policy views and embraced a number of conspiracy theories.

Ms. Gabbard made false claims in 2022 about there being US-sponsored biolabs in Ukraine — a key trope of Russian propaganda justifying Moscow’s invasion that year.

She demanded U.S. military withdrawal from Iraq and Syria during her 2020 presidential run.

In 2019, Hillary Clinton said that Russia was grooming a U.S. Democratic candidate for a third-party run, in comments that were apparently directed at Gabbard — and strongly rejected by her.

Ms. Gabbard also had a controversial 2017 meeting with Syria’s Assad at the height of the country’s bloody civil war.

Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants to Miami and vociferous opponent of Latin American communists, China and Iran, would be the first Hispanic as the top U.S. diplomat.

Mr. Trump, who clashed bitterly with Mr. Rubio for the Presidential nomination in 2016, said in a statement nominating him: “Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom.”

“He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Rubio said in a statement that he will work with Mr. Trump “every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda.”

“Under the leadership of President Trump, we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else,” Mr. Rubio said in a statement.

After reports of Rubio’s announcement first circulated on Monday (November 11, 2024), Mr. Trump faced calls from leading non-interventionist Republicans to reconsider.

