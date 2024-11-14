ADVERTISEMENT

Trump taps former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as US intel chief; Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

Updated - November 14, 2024 03:28 am IST - Washington

Tulsi Gabbard demanded U.S. military withdrawal from Iraq and Syria during her 2020 Presidential run; Marco Rubio would be the first Hispanic as the top U.S. diplomat

AFP

Donald Trump named former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, Left, as his incoming Director of National Intelligence and Senator Marco Rubio, Right, as secretary of state. | Photo Credit: AFP

Donald Trump on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) named former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as his incoming Director of National Intelligence and Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Gabbard had opposed U.S. support for Ukraine and met Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad.

Mr. Trump aside critics in his party to put the outspoken hawk, Mr. Rubio in charge of U.S. foreign policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump names firebrand lawmaker Matt Gaetz U.S. Attorney General

The Republican President-elect said Ms. Gabbard, a veteran and one-time Democratic White House contender, would “bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Gabbard thanked Trump “for the opportunity to serve as a member of your cabinet to defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people. I look forward to getting to work.”

The former Hawaii congresswoman switched sides from the Democrats and backed Mr. Trump earlier this year, helping him during his debate preparations against Kamala Harris, and had been expecting a reward for lining up behind the former President.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has long held isolationist foreign policy views and embraced a number of conspiracy theories.

Ms. Gabbard made false claims in 2022 about there being US-sponsored biolabs in Ukraine — a key trope of Russian propaganda justifying Moscow’s invasion that year.

Donald Trump meets Joe Biden in White House; both pledge smooth transition

She demanded U.S. military withdrawal from Iraq and Syria during her 2020 presidential run.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, Hillary Clinton said that Russia was grooming a U.S. Democratic candidate for a third-party run, in comments that were apparently directed at Gabbard — and strongly rejected by her.

Ms. Gabbard also had a controversial 2017 meeting with Syria’s Assad at the height of the country’s bloody civil war.

Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants to Miami and vociferous opponent of Latin American communists, China and Iran, would be the first Hispanic as the top U.S. diplomat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Trump, who clashed bitterly with Mr. Rubio for the Presidential nomination in 2016, said in a statement nominating him: “Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom.”

“He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries,” Mr. Trump said.

Donald Trump names Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Mr. Rubio said in a statement that he will work with Mr. Trump “every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda.”

“Under the leadership of President Trump, we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else,” Mr. Rubio said in a statement.

After reports of Rubio’s announcement first circulated on Monday (November 11, 2024), Mr. Trump faced calls from leading non-interventionist Republicans to reconsider.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

USA / World

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US