Trump suggests holding in-person G7 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is considering hosting world leaders for the annual G7 summit at his Camp David retreat despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, as the global death toll soared past 3,25,000.

There was encouraging news, meanwhile, on the scientific front as two studies on monkeys published on Wednesday offered hope that humans can develop protective immunity to the novel coronavirus.

Beginning to comeback

Mr. Trump said in a tweet that the U.S. was “Transitioning back to Greatness” and he may hold the G7 in June in person, instead of remotely by videoconference as proposed previously.

“I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David,” he said.

“The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all — normalisation!”

G7 countries — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — take turns organizing the annual gathering.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would attend the Camp David summit if “health conditions allow,” his office said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would “wait and see what happens.”

