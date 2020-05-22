International

Trump slams studies that contradict him

“A Trump enemy statement,” he said of one study. “A political hit job,” he said of another.

As President Donald Trump pushes to reopen the country despite warnings from doctors about the consequences of moving too quickly during the coronavirus crisis, he has been lashing out at scientists whose conclusions he doesn’t like.

Twice this week, Mr. Trump has not only dismissed the findings of studies but suggested — without evidence — that their authors were motivated by politics and out to undermine his efforts to roll back restrictions. One of the studies, funded in part by his own government’s National Institutes of Health, raised alarms about the use of hydroxychloroquine.

