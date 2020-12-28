International

Trump signs COVID relief, government-funding measure

U.S. President Donald Trump   | Photo Credit: AP

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.

It also averts a government shutdown.

Mr. Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signalling a wait-and-see approach.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2020 7:47:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/trump-signs-covid-relief-government-funding-measure/article33434051.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY