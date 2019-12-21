International

Trump signs $1.4 trillion in spending, avoids shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The spending measures will add $400 billion to the deficit over 10 years.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed off Friday on nearly $1.4 trillion in spending that will keep the government funded through Sept. 30, dodging the possibility of a shutdown ahead of what’s expected to be a contentious election season.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Mr. Trump signed the legislation aboard Air Force One as he traveled to his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he will be celebrating Christmas and New Year’s.

The spending measures, which will add roughly $400 billion to the deficit over 10 years, include money for the President’s U.S.-Mexico border fence, pay raises for military and civilian federal workers, and federal funding for election security grants.

The massive spending measures were made public earlier this week and headed off a repeat of last year’s end-of-the-year impasse that led to a 35-day partial government shutdown. That showdown stemmed from Trump’s demand that Congress sign off on nearly $6 billion in funding for the border wall.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 9:14:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/trump-signs-14-trillion-in-spending-avoids-shutdown/article30365471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY