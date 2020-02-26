Trump should promote environment not arms sales in India, says Sanders

Washington

26 February 2020 00:15 IST

The two countries had worked on frameworks for cooperation on climate — for instance on clean energy.

As U.S. President Donald Trump was being fêted in Ahmedabad and New Delhi, back in the U.S., with a primary race looming in South Carolina, Bernie Sanders — the independent Senator from Vermont leading the Democratic race, said Mr Trump ought to be cooperating with India on climate change not pitching for business on behalf of arms manufacturers.

“Instead of selling $3 billion in weapons to enrich Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed, the United States should be partnering with India to fight climate change, “ Mr Sanders tweeted on Monday . “ We can work together to cut air pollution, create good renewable energy jobs, and save our planet.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. and India announced deals for India to buy Lockheed Martin’s MH-60R Rome multi purpose helicopters and Boeing’s Apache attack helicopters, valued in the ballpark of $ 3 billion. Discussions are underway for more arms sales, including Boeing’s F/A -18 and Lockheed Martin’s F-21 fighter jet aircraft.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Trump’s record on climate change has been criticized and he has roll-backed several Obama era regulations with regard to environment and also pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. During the Obama years, the two countries had worked on frameworks for cooperation on climate — for instance on clean energy.