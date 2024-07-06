Trump seeks pause on classified documents case after Supreme Court immunity ruling

Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a U.S. judge on Friday to partially pause the criminal case accusing the former president of mishandling classified documents, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents have broad immunity for official acts.

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, said the Supreme Court's ruling that he has broad immunity from criminal prosecution in a case over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election also boosts his claim of immunity in the classified documents prosecution.

A pause is necessary "to minimize the adverse consequences to the institution of the presidency arising from this unconstitutional investigation and prosecution," Trump's lawyers wrote in a court filing.

