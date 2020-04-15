International

Trump says US halting World Health Organization funding over its handling of virus

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Washington.   | Photo Credit: AP

The President said the group had promoted China's “disinformation” about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his administration to at least temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Trump, at a White House news conference, said the WHO had “failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable.” He said the group had promoted China's “disinformation” about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 5:39:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/trump-says-us-halting-world-health-organization-funding-over-its-handling-of-virus/article31343599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY