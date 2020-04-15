Trump says US halting World Health Organization funding over its handling of virus

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his administration to at least temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Trump, at a White House news conference, said the WHO had “failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable.” He said the group had promoted China's “disinformation” about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred.
