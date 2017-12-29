Trump says US’ east coast could use some 'global warming' this weekend

U.S. President Donald Trump says the East Coast “could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming” as bitterly cold temperatures are expected to freeze large swaths of the country this holiday weekend.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

The President did not acknowledge the difference between the weather and the climate. Weather refers to the atmospheric conditions during a shorter period, while climate is a longer view of weather patterns.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed scepticism about climate change, calling global warming a “hoax” created by the Chinese to damage American industry. The UN’s weather and climate agency said last month that 2017 was on track to become the hottest year on record.

In an impromptu interview with The New York Times on Thursday at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, Mr. Trump said he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller is “going to be fair” with respect to his investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year and alleged ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.