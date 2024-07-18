ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says Taiwan 'should pay' US for defence against China

Published - July 18, 2024 02:24 am IST - Taipei

AFP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump prepares to leave after the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee | Photo Credit: AP

Taiwan “should pay” the United States for defence, U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said in a wide-ranging interview that has cast doubt on the relationship between Washginton and Taipei should he be re-elected in November.

In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek published on Tuesday, the former President was asked if he would defend self-ruled Taiwan from China, which claims the island as part of its territory.

“I think, Taiwan should pay us for defence,” he said, according to a transcript released by Bloomberg.

“You know, we’re no different than an insurance company. Taiwan doesn’t give us anything,” he added.

While Washington does not diplomatically recognise the island, it is a key partner and major weapons provider to Taipei.

