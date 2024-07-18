Trump says Taiwan 'should pay' US for defence against China

Taiwan “should pay” the United States for defence, U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said in a wide-ranging interview that has cast doubt on the relationship between Washginton and Taipei should he be re-elected in November.

In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek published on Tuesday, the former President was asked if he would defend self-ruled Taiwan from China, which claims the island as part of its territory.

“I think, Taiwan should pay us for defence,” he said, according to a transcript released by Bloomberg.

“You know, we’re no different than an insurance company. Taiwan doesn’t give us anything,” he added.

While Washington does not diplomatically recognise the island, it is a key partner and major weapons provider to Taipei.