Trump says nobody can say whether Beirut explosion was an attack

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that nobody can say whether the devastating explosion in Beirut could have been caused by an attack, casting doubt on investigators who have blamed negligence for the warehouse blast that killed at least 135 people.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a call with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Wednesday reiterated “steadfast” commitment to assist the Lebanese people, the State Department said on Wednesday.

More than 5,000 other people were injured in Tuesday's explosion at Beirut port and up to 250,000 were left without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and shattered windows miles inland.