Trump says it’s an honour that Facebook ranked him no. 1 and PM Modi no. 2

U.S. President Donald Trump has said it is a great honour that Facebook has ranked him number one and Prime Minister Narendra Modi number two on their popularity on the social networking site, ahead of his maiden visit to India.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, it was announced this week.

Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

Taking to Twitter, he claimed to be the number one on Facebook, citing a remark of Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the social media company.

This is not the first time that the U.S. President has claimed to be the number one and Prime Minister Modi number two on their popularity on Facebook.

Last month in an interview to CNBC TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr. Trump said: “I’m No.1 on Facebook, you know who’s no.2? Modi from India“.

During his visit to India, Mr. Trump, in addition to New Delhi, will also visit Ahmedabad to address a joint public meeting with Modi at a newly-built stadium.

