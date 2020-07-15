Trump says he will soon sign new merit-based immigration act

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will soon sign a merit-based immigration act that will also take care of the immigrants brought to the country illegally as children and protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme.
“We are going to be signing an immigration act very soon. It is going to be based on merit, it is going to be very strong,” Trump told reporters at a Rose Garden press conference at the White House. “We are going to work on DACA because we want to make people happy and I will tell you even conservative Republicans want to see something happen with DACA.”
Trump said the Democrats had their chance for three years to do something with DACA and they always turned it down. “They always turned it down. They used it as politics. I am using it to get something done, but we will be signing a very powerful immigration act. It will be great, it will be merit-based. The country has tried to get it for 25 or 30 years,” he said in response to a question.
“It will be strong on the border, but you will come in legally...and very importantly, we will be taking care of people from DACA in a very Republican way,” the President said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath