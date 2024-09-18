ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says he will meet with PM Modi next week

Updated - September 18, 2024 05:46 am IST

Trump announced the meeting at a campaign event in Flint, Michigan

Reuters

Prime Ministe Narendra Modi, and former President of United States of America Donald Trump. File. | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

Trump announced the meeting at a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, while he was speaking about U.S. trade with India. He gave no details on where they would meet.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the U.S. from September 21-23 to attend the Quad summit in Wilmington, hosted by American President Joseph Biden for leaders of the U.S., India, Japan and Australia.

