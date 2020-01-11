Trump says he believes Soleimani was targeting 'four embassies'. President Donald Trump said Friday that he thinks Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was planning attacks against four U.S. embassies before he was killed last week.
“I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies,” Mr. Trump said in an excerpt of an interview due to air later on Fox News. “Probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad.”
The remarks added some detail to a series of often vague claims made by U.S. officials when asked why Mr. Trump, who faces an impeachment trial and a tough reelection fight, ordered the high-risk operation to kill Mr. Soleimani.
