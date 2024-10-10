GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trump rules out second U.S. Presidential debate with Kamala Harris

It is very late in the process, (early) voting has already begun — there will be no rematch, says former President Donald Trump

Published - October 10, 2024 06:41 am IST - Washington

AFP
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a presidential debate hosted by ABC as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a presidential debate hosted by ABC as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Donald Trump ruled out a second U.S. Presidential debate with rival Kamala Harris on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), hours after Fox News offered to host a candidate showdown later this month before election day on November 5.

The Republican ex-president and Democratic Vice President, locked in an excruciatingly close White House battle, have faced off just once, in September. Despite suggestions by multiple news outlets, it appears they will not meet again before the vote.

Trump, Harris shake hands unexpectedly before heated debate

"It is very late in the process, (early) voting has already begun — there will be no rematch!" Trump said in an all-caps post on his Truth Social media platform, nixing the possibility of a follow-up to the candidates' first debate in Philadelphia.

"Kamala stated clearly, yesterday, that she would not do anything different than Joe Biden, so there is nothing to debate," Trump added.

Also Read: Trump praises Modi, says he is the ‘nicest human being’ but can also be a ‘total killer’

Ms. Harris had previously challenged Trump to a debate hosted by CNN on October 23, but the former President declined.

Trump also said that Ms. Harris, who became the Democratic nominee after President Biden ended his re-election bid following his disastrous debate with Trump, had backed out of a previous debate offered by Fox, although the Harris campaign had not publicly accepted the proposal.

The candidates did agree to debate on ABC News on September 10, and the Vice Presidential running mates — Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Walz — squared off on October 1.

But while Trump said he had agreed to participate in a September 4 debate on Fox, as well as one on September 25 on NBC News, Ms. Harris never did.

The Vice President, after positive reviews that she had bested Trump in their encounter, had expressed interest in doing a second debate, but the plans never came to fruition.

Fox for its part sent letters Wednesday to the two campaigns offering "one final pitch for a debate" between Ms. Harris and Trump, either on October 24 or October 27.

"This would present an opportunity for each candidate to make his or her closing arguments," wrote Jay Wallace, President of Fox News Media.

