Trump rules out changing date of November presidential election

U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out making any changes in the date of the November 3 presidential election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3, it’s a good number”, Mr. Trump told reporters at his White House news conference.

His likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden last week said Mr. Trump was considering changing the date. “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Mr. Biden said during an online fundraiser.

“No, I look forward to that election and that was just made a propaganda not by him but by some of the many people that are working writing little segments. I see all of the time statements made you say something statement made per Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe,” Mr. Trump said.

“He didn’t make those statements. Somebody did but they said he made it. No, let him know I am not thinking about it at all. Not at all,” he said.