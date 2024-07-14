Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14 joined world leaders in condemning the assassination attempt that targeted former U.S. President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Mr. Trump was addressing a campaign rally at Butler Country when a shooter perched on a nearby rooftop fired several gunshots that left one person dead and several injured.

“Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Condemning the incident, President Joe Biden said, “There is no place for this kind of violence in America.” Former U.S. President Barack Obama also commented on the alarming development that came in the backdrop of a bitter political campaign.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics,” said President Obama.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has also responded to the attack on former President Trump and said, “I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Meanwhile, U.K.’s newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the incident saying, “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies, and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he was “shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “following with apprehension” updates from Pennsylvania and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

The right-wing leader expressed her hope that “in the following months of the electoral campaign, dialogue and responsibility can prevail over hate and violence.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also spoke out against political attacks, saying “We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.”

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te offered his “sincere condolences” to the shooting victims.

“Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies,” he said.

Australia’s Anthony Albanese said he was “shocked by the terrible scenes” at the Trump campaign event, expressing his relief that the former U.S. president was safe.

“This was an inexcusable attack on the democratic values that Australians and Americans share and the freedom that we treasure,” Mr. Albanese said.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Luxon echoed these views, writing “no country should encounter such political violence.”

(With AFP inputs)

