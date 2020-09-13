Trump questions integrity of election

MINDEN

13 September 2020 21:26 IST

U.S. President repeats his claim that mail-in ballots would taint the poll result

Kicking off a Western swing, President Donald Trump barreled into Nevada for the weekend, looking to expand his path to victory while unleashing a torrent of unsubstantiated claims that Democrats were trying to steal the election.

Mr. Trump defied local authorities by holding a Saturday night rally in Minden after his initial plan to hold one in Reno was stopped out of concern it would have violated COVID-19 health guidelines.

Unleashing 90-plus minutes of grievances and attacks, Mr. Trump claimed the State’s Democratic Governor tried to block him and repeated his false claim that mail-in ballots would taint the election result.

“This is the guy we are entrusting with millions of ballots, unsolicited ballots, and we’re supposed to win these States. Who the hell is going to trust him?” Mr. Trump said of Governor Steve Sisolak.

“The only way the Democrats can win the election is if they rig it.”

As part of his ongoing crusade against mail-in voting, lawyers for the President’s reelection campaign are urging a federal judge in Las Vegas to block a state law and prevent mail-in ballots from going to all active Nevada voters less than eight weeks before the election.

Kamala Harris attacked

The President expressed his condolences to the victims but, declaring that “I don’t have to be nice anymore,” focussed on tearing into his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. Mr. Trump claimed that the Democrat’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, would be President “in about a month” if Mr. Biden won, asserting that the former Vice-President would be but a figurehead and that Ms. Harris would hold power.

Mr. Trump also mocked Mr. Biden’s slower travel schedule. “You know where he is now? He is in his damn basement again!”

And, for good measure, Mr. Trump invoked his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, leading the crowd to launch into its traditional “Lock Her Up!” chant. The President claimed he usually tried to stop the chant but on Saturday declared, “I don’t care if you say it anymore” and, breaking yet another norm of the office, suggested that Ms. Clinton “should be in jail.”