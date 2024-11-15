ADVERTISEMENT

Trump promises to end wars with a 'strong military'

Published - November 15, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Palm Beach

We are going to work on the Middle East [West Asia] and we are going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine, says U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

AFP

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday (November 15, 2024) promised a "strong military", as he repeated his pledge to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Trump, who campaigned on an "America First" foreign policy, has said previously that he wanted to strike a deal between Kyiv and Moscow, without giving details, and end bloodshed in the Middle East.

"We have to get back to a great country with low taxes and a strong military. We are going to fix our military, we did once and now we are going to have to do it again," he said on Thursday at a gala organised by the America First Policy Institute at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ‘Worry’ in Ukraine at Trump victory at critical moment in war

"We are going to work on the Middle East [West Asia] and we are going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It's got to stop," Mr. Trump added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also criticised the "big chunk" of U.S. spending on Afghanistan, from where American troops withdrew in 2021 after two decades of fighting an insurgency by the Taliban, which returned to power that year.

Mr. Trump's re-election has the potential to upend the almost three-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine, throwing into question Washington's multibillion-dollar support for Kyiv, which is crucial to its defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republican said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting within hours and has indicated he would talk directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Trump has not said how he intends to strike a peace deal on Ukraine or what terms he would propose.

Mr. Trump has nominated Fox News host and National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth to lead the world's most powerful military as defense secretary, despite a slim CV.

If confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Hegseth would command around 3.4 million soldiers and civilians, and oversee an annual budget of about $850 billion.

The President-elect has entrusted Elon Musk, the world's richest man, with the task of proposing cuts of $2 trillion from the federal government's $7 trillion budget.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US