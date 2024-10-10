ADVERTISEMENT

Trump praises Modi, says he is the ‘nicest human being’ but can also be a ‘total killer’

Published - October 10, 2024 12:42 am IST - Washington DC

In an episode of the Flagrant podcast, the former U.S. President does an impression of the Prime Minister

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described Mr. Modi’s change in demeanour in response to perceived threats. His comments were made on an episode of the Flagrant podcast, hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before getting into the segment on Mr. Modi, the former President asked the host, Mr. Singh, if he liked Mr. Modi. Mr. Singh, sidestepped the question, saying he had family on both sides, those who loved everything [about Mr. Modi] and those who did not.

“Before him, they were replacing ‘em every year,” Mr. Trump said, incorrectly. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mr. Modi’s predecessor, was in the post from 2004-2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s great, he’s a friend of mine,“ Mr. Trump said about Mr. Modi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“But on the outside he looks like your father, he’s the nicest ... total killer,” Mr. Trump said.

The former President described the Howdy Modi event held in 2019 in Houston, Texas, where he appeared with Mr. Modi at an Indian diaspora event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s the nicest human being, but we had a couple of occasions when someone was threatening India,“ Mr. Trump said, as he described his offer to help the Prime Minister with these threats.

“I will do it, I will do it, then I will do anything necessary,” Mr. Trump said, changing his voice and accent, doing an apparent impression of Mr. Modi.

“We’ve defeated them for hundreds of years,” Mr. Trump said, as he continued with his impression of Mr. Modi, adding that the Prime Minister was “talking about a certain country” — a reference to Pakistan. Pakistan, however, was created out of British India in 1947 and is less than 100 years old.

Mr. Trump characterised Mr. Modi as a “good person”.

The BJP took note of the podcast and made a social media post about it, criticising the Congress-led UPA government’s response to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US