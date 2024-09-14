ADVERTISEMENT

Trump pledges to deport Haitians from Ohio city; Biden calls for attacks to stop

Published - September 14, 2024 08:22 am IST - California/Washington

Two elementary schools were evacuated and one middle school in Springfield was closed on Friday after anonymous bomb threats were made against the community for the second day in a row

Reuters

From left, Michael Bloomberg, Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio. | Photo Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pledged to conduct mass deportations of Haitian immigrants from the Ohio city of Springfield shortly after President Joe Biden on Friday (September 13, 2024) called on the attacks on the community to cease.

The city for days has found itself at the centre of a social media maelstrom after right-wing agitators latched onto false claims that Haitian arrivals were eating household pets.

"We will do large deportations in Springfield, Ohio," Mr. Trump said at a press conference at his golf resort near Los Angeles.

Mr. Trump did not repeat the assertion he made during Tuesday's presidential debate with Democrat Kamala Harris that immigrants were eating dogs and cats, remarks that have been widely mocked.

The majority of the 15,000 Haitians in Springfield are there legally. Trump's longstanding pledge to conduct mass deportations usually refers to those in the country illegally.

Two elementary schools were evacuated and one middle school in Springfield was closed on Friday after anonymous bomb threats were made against the community for the second day in a row, according to ABC News.

At the White House, Mr. Biden urged the attacks on the Haitian community to stop.

"It's simply wrong. There's no place in America. This has to stop - what he's doing. It has to stop," Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Trump has cited the tensions in Springfield as another example of the need for hardline immigration polices. The influx of Haitians has boosted the economy but also has strained social services.

Haitian community leaders across the United States said the Republican candidate's remarks could put lives at risk and further inflame tensions in Springfield.

"We need help, not hate," Springfield's mayor, Rob Rue, told ABC News.

City officials say they have received no credible reports of anybody eating household animals. Karen Graves, a city spokesperson, said she was not aware of recent hate crimes targeting Haitian residents but that some had been victims of "crimes of opportunity," such as property theft.

