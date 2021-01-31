Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers

Washington

31 January 2021 22:15 IST

The move raises uncertainty about his defence strategy as Senate trial is set to begin next week

Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial is set to begin, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, are no longer with Mr. Trump’s defence team. One of the people described the parting as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case. Both insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One said new additions to the legal team were expected to be announced in a day or two.

The upheaval injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of Trump’s defence team as he prepares to face charges that he incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. However, all but five Senate Republicans this week voted in favor of an effort to dismiss the trial before it even started, making clear a conviction of the former President is unlikely regardless of his defence team.

Greg Harris and Johnny Gasser, two former federal prosecutors from South Carolina, are also off the team, one of the people said.

Divergence of opinion

According to a different person with knowledge of the legal hires, Mr. Bowers and Ms. Barbier left the team because Mr. Trump wanted them to use a defence that relied on allegations of election fraud, and the lawyers were not willing to do so.

Mr. Trump has struggled to find attorneys willing to defend him.

He is set to stand trial the in week of February 8 on a charge that he incited his supporters to storm Congress before President Joe Biden’s inauguration in an attempt to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Republicans and Mr. Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument in the trial: Trump’s trial is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office.

While Republicans in Washington had seemed eager to part ways with Mr. Trump, they have since eased off of their criticism, weary of angering his voter base.