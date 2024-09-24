Trump opens up new markets with Bibles, silver coins

Donald Trump built on his father’s real estate empire and turned the family’s millions into billions, but the former U.S. President has not stuck to selling merely buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, the current Republican candidate for the White House has flogged everything from steaks to ‘Trump University’ courses to stock in his own media company, best known for the platform Truth Social. Not all has been smooth sailing — shares in Trump Media & Technology Group have collapsed in recent months, Trump steaks were discontinued two months after their launch, and Trump University was sued for defrauding its students. That has not stopped the candidate, however, who is currently offering an array of items for sale centered around his image — some of which are unusual, to say the least.

Though rarely seen at church, Mr. Trump says the Bible is his “favorite book,” and around Easter he began selling the sacred text for $59.99 online. “We must Make America Pray Again,” he says in a video promoting the Bibles.

For $299, Trump supporters can also buy a pair of sneakers commemorating the assassination attempt that very nearly took his life. The white high-tops capped with an American flag, show the famous photo of the 78-year-old with his ear bleeding and fist raised in the moments after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally in July.

Mr. Trump also announced the sale of silver coins bearing his likeness, set to be available for purchase from Wednesday. Priced at $100 each, the coins are not legal tender and cannot be used as payment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.