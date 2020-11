Trump objects to vote counting in Wisconsin

Crying foul: Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. | Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

MADISON

21 November 2020 21:53 IST

He seeks rejection of absentee ballots

The recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin’s two most heavily Democratic counties began on Friday with President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots that it alleged should not have been counted.

Mr. Trump’s three objections attempting to discard the ballots were denied by the three-member Dane County Board of Canvassers, twice on bipartisan votes. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said he expected the campaign was building a record before filing a lawsuit.

Joe Biden won Wisconsin by 20,600 votes and carried Dane and Milwaukee counties by a 2-to-1 margin. Mr. Trump only paid for recounts in those two counties, not in the 70 others, 58 of which he won.

Trump attorney Christ Troupis argued that certification envelopes filled out by people who voted absentee in-person do not count under the law as a written application, even though the envelope is identified as such.