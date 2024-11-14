ADVERTISEMENT

Trump names firebrand lawmaker Matt Gaetz U.S. Attorney General

Updated - November 14, 2024 02:59 am IST - Washington

Donald Trump posted on social media that Matt Gaetz will end Weaponized Government

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named right-wing Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as his attorney general. File | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named right-wing Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as his attorney general Wednesday (November 13, 2024), rewarding the loyalty of a staunch ally who has defended the Republican in his legal battles and impeachment fights.

“Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System,” Mr. Trump posted on social media.

“Matt will end Weaponized Government... and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” he added.

