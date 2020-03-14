Trump likely to be tested

Washington

14 March 2020 22:25 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would “likely” be tested soon for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) although he stressed he is “displaying no symptoms.”

Mr. Trump was pressed repeatedly during a White House news conference on whether he should be tested after coming into contact with a Brazilian official now known to have the virus. The President initially shut down the question.

When grilled by reporters about his encounter again at his Florida resort, Mr. Trump said he “most likely” would be tested, “fairly soon.” “Not for that reason but because I think I will do it anyway,” said Mr. Trump.

