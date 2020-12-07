Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive virus test

WASHINGTON

07 December 2020 21:46 IST

President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in Trump’s inner circle to contract the disease that is now surging across the U.S.

Mr. Giuliani was exhibiting some symptoms and was admitted on Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington,according to a person familiar with the matter.

The 76-year-old former New York Mayor has travelled extensively to battleground States in an effort to help Mr. Trump subvert his election loss to Joe Biden. On numerous occasions, he has met with officials without wearing a mask.

Mr. Trump, who announced Mr. Giuliani’s positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, wished him a speedy recovery.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Mr. Trump wrote.

Mr. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but on Sunday evening he retweeted Mr. Trump’s announcement of his diagnosis. He also tweeted thanks to a conservative writer who had said he was praying for Giuliani.

The Trump campaign said in a statement that Mr. Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia.