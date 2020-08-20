Trump lacks interest, treats Presidency as reality show: Barack Obama

20 August 2020 11:19 IST

‘Trump has no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends,’ the former U.S. President says on Day Three of the virtual Democratic National Convention

Former U.S. President Barack Obama ripped into the four-year record of U.S. President Donald Trump saying Mr. Trump treated the Presidency as a reality show and did not take the job seriously.

The comments were made in a video address on Day Three of the virtual Democratic National Convention, themed ‘ A More Perfect Union.’

Mr. Obama who has already endorsed his former deputy Joe Biden and participated in campaign videos, compared Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump based on his direct interaction with both candidates.

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for President. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Mr. Obama said.

“But he never did. For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” he said.

Mr. Trump has rolled back a significant number of Mr. Obama’s policies — from domestic environmental policies to taking the U.S. out of a number of treaties the Obama administration had entered into.

On Wednesday, Mr. Obama said that Mr. Biden and his running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, believed that nobody, including the President was above the law.

“They understand that in this democracy, the Commander-in-Chief doesn’t use the men and women of our military, who are willing to risk everything to protect our nation, as political props to deploy against peaceful protesters on our own soil,” Mr. Obama said.

“They understand that political opponents aren’t ‘un-American’ just because they disagree with you; that a free press isn’t the ‘enemy’ but the way we hold officials accountable,” he said.

Mr. Obama also addressed those who have not yet made up their mind between the two candidates.

“Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better,” he said.

In 2016, many of those who were undecided between Mr. Trump and his competitor former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton had voted for Mr. Trump – the then untested candidate.

Like Democratic Vice Presidential Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did earlier in the day’s proceedings, Mr. Obama asked people to make a plan to vote.

“ …This President and those in power – those who benefit from keeping things the way they are – they are counting on your cynicism. They know they can’t win you over with their policies. So they’re hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote…,” he said.

In response to Mr. Obama’s speech, Mr. Trump tweeted out a series of messages including, “HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!” alleging that the Obama administration illegally spied on the Trump campaign.