Trump is disqualified from Illinois ballot, judge rules

February 29, 2024 05:58 am | Updated 05:58 am IST

Reuters

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Illinois state judge on February 28 barred former U.S. President Donald Trump from appearing on Illinois' Republican presidential primary ballot because of his role in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but she delayed her ruling from taking effect in light of an expected appeal by Mr. Trump.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with Illinois voters who argued that the former president should be disqualified from the State's March 19 primary ballot and its November 5 general election ballot for violating the anti-insurrection clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment.

