Trump is a conman, a racist, a cheat, testifies Cohen

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen called the President a conman, a cheat and a racist in an explosive testimony prepared for a hearing in Congress on Wednesday.

He said Mr. Trump directed him in an illegal scheme to pay hush money to a porn star, and knew in advance in 2016 that WikiLeaks would publish dirt on Hillary Clinton, despite Mr. Trump’s denials of both. He also said Mr. Trump directed negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow through the 2016 election campaign even while denying any business ties with the Russians.

And Mr. Cohen said White House lawyers “reviewed and edited” his testimony in 2017 when he lied to Congress about the Trump Tower negotiations. But Mr. Cohen, 52, also said he had no direct evidence that Mr. Trump or his 2016 campaign colluded with Russians — the central focus of Justice Department and Congressional investigations.

Mr. Cohen, who has been sentenced to three years in jail for crimes related in part to his work for Mr. Trump, said he was “ashamed” of his decade-long role as the President’s personal lawyer and “fixer” for sensitive problems. “I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat,” Mr. Cohen said.

The early release of the testimony underscored that the hearing on Wednesday would be fiery, with Democrats aiming to undermine the President two years ahead of the next elections and Republicans determined to defend him. “If it is as explosive as it appears to be, I think that it is the beginning of an impeachment process,” Democratic Representative Jackie Speier told NPR radio early on Wednesday.

Mr. Trump, in Vietnam for a second nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, responded to the release of the statement by trying to discredit Cohen.

“Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately),” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time.”

Mr. Cohen, 52, arrived in Congress early for the hearing, appearing relaxed and confident, surrounded by Capitol police.

He will testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, the only open and televised hearing of three scheduled for him this week on Capitol Hill.

On Tuesday he spent eight hours behind closed doors at the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s behavior.

On Thursday he will testify in a closed session at the House Intelligence Committee, also investigating Russian election interference, as well as Trump's business relations with Russians.

Mr. Cohen’s testimony was greeted by a hail of counterattacks from Republicans.

Late Tuesday Representative Matt Gaetz, a close Trump ally, tweeted a veiled threat addressed to Cohen.

“Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot,” Gaetz wrote.

Democrats expressed outrage at the tweet, accusing Gaetz of illegal witness intimidation.

Addressing a key focus of the federal and congressional investigations into Russian meddling, Mr. Cohen said he did not have “direct evidence” of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

“But I have my suspicions,” he added.

He said he believes that Mr. Trump was informed ahead of time about a meeting between his campaign and a Russian lawyer peddling “dirt” on Mr. Trump’s election rival Hillary Clinton.

And he said he was present in mid-2016 when Republican campaign consultant Roger Stone called Mr. Trump to inform him that WikiLeaks was about to publish damaging information on Ms. Clinton that it got from Russian hackers.

“Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of 'wouldn’t that be great,'” Mr. Cohen said.

On race, Mr. Cohen said America has seen Mr. Trump woo white supremacists and bigots but that in private “he is even worse.”

“He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn't a 'shithole.' This was when Barack Obama was president of the United States,” Mr. Cohen will state, according to the statement.