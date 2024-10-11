Trump has no plans to address needs of Americans: Kamala Harris

U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has blasted her Republican rival Donald Trump, saying he is only focused on himself and has no plans to address the needs of the American people.

Addressing thousands of her supporters in the battleground State of Arizona on Thursday (October 10, 2024), Ms. Harris said that Trump officially ruled out any more debates with her ahead of the November 5 election, describing it a "disservice" to the voters.

"I also think it's a pretty weak move. But even if he will not debate, the contrast in this election is already clear," she said.

She said many issues matter to the people in the country but Trump has nothing to say about that.

"We will always fight to keep our nation secure and honour our military service members. These and so many others are the issues that matter to you and your families…. But that is not what we hear from Donald Trump. We don't hear about these issues,” she said.

“Instead, from Donald Trump, it's the same old tired playbook. He has no plans for how he would address the needs of the American people. He is only focused on himself. Well, it's time to turn the page," she said.

“America is for a new way forward and ready for a new optimistic generation of leadership,” Ms. Harris said.

“Which is why, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are supporting our campaign. They know we need a president who works for all the American people...We are exhausted with those who would try and have us as Americans point fingers at each other," she said.

This election is about two very different visions for America, she said.

"One, his (Trump's), focused on the past. The other, ours, focused on the future including being focused on the issues that matter most to working families across America, like bringing down the cost of living, investing in small businesses and entrepreneurs,” she said.