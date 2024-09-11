Trump, Harris shake hands unexpectedly before heated debate

Before Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced off in their televised debate on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) night for the first and possibly last time, the two U.S. presidential candidates shook hands, much to the amusement of American voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the first such meeting between the former President and the current Vice-President of the country, whose bitter rivalry has often resulted in stinging attacks at each other, which would be witnessed later in the night.

The Democratic vice president opened the face-off by marching across the stage to Mr. Trump’s lectern to shake his hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kamala Harris,” she said, introducing herself as the pair met for the first time ever. “Let’s have a good debate.”

“Nice to see you. Have fun,” the former Republican president responded.

Notably, Donald Trump did not shake hands with President Joe Biden during the first debate in June, and it was also first handshake between presidential candidates of the two parties since the 2016 election, when Mr. Trump faced Hillary Clinton.

Democrats on X called it a “power move” by Ms. Harris ahead of her first-ever debate since replacing Joe Biden as the top candidate from the party.

The matchup offered Americans their most detailed look at a campaign that’s dramatically changed since the last debate in June.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.