Trump, Harris shake hands unexpectedly before heated debate

Updated - September 11, 2024 11:28 am IST

Notably, Donald Trump did not shake hands with President Joe Biden during the first debate in June, and it was also first handshake between presidential candidates of the two parties since the 2016 election, when Mr. Trump faced Hillary Clinton.

The Hindu Bureau

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands as they arrive at their podiums to attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., on September 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Before Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced off in their televised debate on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) night for the first and possibly last time, the two U.S. presidential candidates shook hands, much to the amusement of American voters.

It was the first such meeting between the former President and the current Vice-President of the country, whose bitter rivalry has often resulted in stinging attacks at each other, which would be witnessed later in the night.

The Democratic vice president opened the face-off by marching across the stage to Mr. Trump’s lectern to shake his hand.

“Kamala Harris,” she said, introducing herself as the pair met for the first time ever. “Let’s have a good debate.”

“Nice to see you. Have fun,” the former Republican president responded.

Democrats on X called it a “power move” by Ms. Harris ahead of her first-ever debate since replacing Joe Biden as the top candidate from the party.

The matchup offered Americans their most detailed look at a campaign that’s dramatically changed since the last debate in June.

