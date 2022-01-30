Trump for pardon to Jan. 6 rioters if he runs, wins in 2024

Conroe

30 January 2022 22:49 IST

Over 700 held, charged with federal crimes

Former President Donald Trump is dangling the prospect of pardons for supporters who participated in the deadly January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol if he returns to the White House.

“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly,” Mr. Trump said on Saturday night during a rally in Conroe, Texas. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

The offer represents an attempt by Mr. Trump to further minimise the most significant attack on the seat of government since the War of 1812. Participants smashed through windows, assaulted police officers and sent lawmakers and congressional staff fleeing for their lives while trying to halt the peaceful transition of power and the certification of rival Joe Biden’s victory.

Advertising

Advertising

More than 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes in connection with the riot, marking the largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history. The tally includes more than 150 people charged with assaulting police officers, more than 50 charged with conspiracy, and charges of seditious conspiracy against the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates.

More than 100 police officers were injured, some critically, after Mr. Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, following a “Stop the Steal” rally by Mr. Trump near the White House.

As President, Mr. Trump used his power to pardon or commute the sentences of numerous political allies and friends, including his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon; his former campaign chair, Paul Manafort; and a longtime friend Roger Stone.