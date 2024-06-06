GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trump election interference case paused in Georgia during challenge to prosecutor

The order prevents the sprawling case against Mr. Trump and 14 co-defendants from moving toward trial while Mr. Trump appeals a judge's ruling allowing the Fulton County district attorney to remain on the case.

Updated - June 06, 2024 10:30 am IST

Published - June 06, 2024 10:29 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago on June 5, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

A Georgia appeals court on Wednesday paused the criminal case accusing former U.S. president Donald Trump of seeking to subvert the 2020 election while it considers his bid to disqualify lead prosecutor Fani Willis, a court order showed.

Donald Trump liable for $355 million, judge in New York civil fraud case rules

The order prevents the sprawling case against Mr. Trump and 14 co-defendants from moving toward trial while Mr. Trump appeals a judge's ruling allowing Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, to remain on the case.

It is another indication that the case, one of four facing Mr. Trump as he seeks to unseat President Joe Biden and return to the White House, will not go to trial before the November 5 election.

A New York jury last week found Mr. Trump guilty of trying to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star, a verdict that Mr. Trump has vowed to appeal. The two federal cases against him, for trying to overturn his defeat and mishandling classified documents after leaving office, have also been bogged down by legal challenges.

In the Georgia case, Mr. Trump and eight co-defendants are seeking to disqualify Willis' office over allegations that a romantic relationship with a former top deputy posed a conflict of interest.

Donald Trump becomes first former U.S. President convicted of felony crimes

Prosecutors have also signaled they will appeal a prior ruling that tossed out some criminal counts in the indictment.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, previously signaled he would address some pre-trial legal issues during the appeal, but Wednesday's order prevents him from taking any action.

The appeal is likely to take several months to resolve. The court earlier this week scheduled oral argument in October.

Trump and the 14 co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to racketeering and other charges stemming from what prosecutors allege was a scheme to overturn Trump's narrow defeat in Georgia in the 2020 election.

