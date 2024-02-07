Trump deploys his playbook against women who bother him

February 07, 2024 07:27 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - MAULDIN

Hillary Clinton. Nancy Pelosi. Kamala Harris. Liz Cheney. Carly Fiorina. And for now, Nikki Haley.

The former South Carolina Governor is the latest in a long line of women — historically some of Republican Donald Trump’s most stubborn challengers — for whom the former President saves a special playbook. It’s centered around intimidation, combined with a now-familiar brand of vulgarity, nicknames and other insults he deploys for men, too.

But where he tries to emasculate his male opponents, Mr. Trump works in put-downs about the appearance of women, their emotional balance and their intelligence. He mispronounces their names. He seemed to confuse two politicians who are women. And he questions their right to challenge him.

Mr. Trump’s nickname for Haley, a Republican who served as his own Ambassador to the United Nations, is “Birdbrain.”

“Who the hell was the impostor?” Mr. Trump railed after the New Hampshire primary against Ms. Haley, who acknowledged his victory but has refused to drop out of the GOP presidential nomination fight. “When I watched her in the fancy dress that probably was not so fancy, I said, ‘What’s she doing? We won.’”

Ms. Haley, who lost in Iowa and New Hampshire but has vowed to stay in the race through her home State’s first-in-the-South GOP primary on February 24, shot back that Mr. Trump threw a “tantrum” because he feels threatened.

“It’s not just that he’s running against Nikki Haley,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers. “It’s because she is even deigning to challenge him ... He goes after women for their appearance.”

“You can do anything” to women when you are famous, Mr. Trump said on the “Access Hollywood” tape that threatened his 2016 campaign. And yet Mr. Trump defeated Ms. Clinton with 39% of women voters casting their ballots for him.

Ms. Haley, for her part, has mostly taken Mr. Trump’s sexism in stride. She said on Sunday that he was respectful to her when she served as his Ambassador to the United Nations, but now is “flawed.”

She was a “nasty woman,” did not look presidential and her voice gave Mr. Trump a headache — This is Mr. Trump’s approach to women he sees as obstacles.

But the defining visual of Mr. Trump’s approach to Ms. Clinton came at a debate two days after The Washington Post reported the contents of the “Access Hollywood” tape.

As Ms. Clinton answered questions, he loomed so close, she wrote later, “my skin crawled.”

Few days after the debate, Mr. Trump appeared to hark back to the moment. “When she walked in front of me. Believe me, I was not impressed.”

Laura Schroder, a 39-year-old mother of three, brought her children to see Ms. Haley recently at a Mauldin, South Carolina, rally. “He is very immature,“ she said of Mr. Trump, ”and so clearly scared to lose to powerful woman.”

Ms. Haley herself makes a similar argument, such as one jab to chide Mr. Trump for refusing to debate her.

“Man up, Donald,” she says, “I know you can do it.”

