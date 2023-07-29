HamberMenu
Trump criticises DeSantis without pushback at Iowa event, even after new criminal charges

Donald Trump has been indicted twice this year, and his poll numbers in the Republican presidential nomination race keep going up

July 29, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

Reuters
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa on July 28, 2023. New allegations in the classified documents case against Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa on July 28, 2023. New allegations in the classified documents case against Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. | Photo Credit: AP

Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis appeared at the same event in the 2024 White House race for the first time on Friday, but even a day after Mr. Trump faced fresh criminal charges, it was the former president talking down Mr. DeSantis rather than the other way around.

Mr. Trump, who has all year relentlessly attacked Mr. DeSantis, his nearest rival for the Republican nomination, told a crowd of Iowa Republicans "not to take a chance" on the Florida governor he mockingly calls "DeSanctus", among other nicknames.

Also Read | With elections looming, Trump drums up cash, support for January 6 rioters

Mr. DeSantis was seen as a major threat to Mr. Trump at the beginning of the year but his campaign has been flagging in recent weeks.

He declined to go after Mr. Trump at the Republican Lincoln Day dinner in Des Moines, where the two men and 11 other Republican White House hopefuls were given 10 minutes each in front of 1,200 attendees.

Only one Republican candidate — Will Hurd, a former Texas congressman and a longshot, went after Mr. Trump — and he was booed after he said: "Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison".

Mr. Trump has been indicted twice this year, and his poll numbers in the Republican presidential nomination race keep going up.

In March, he was charged in New York over falsifying business records over an alleged hush money payment to a porn star, which Mr. Trump has pleaded not guilty to.

In June, Mr. Trump faced yet more charges when special counsel Jack Smith unveiled a 37-count indictment accusing him of willful retention and improper sharing of national defense information.

Thursday's fresh charges were related to that case, when Mr. Trump was charged with ordering a member of staff at his Florida home to delete security videos to thwart an FBI investigation, among three new criminal counts against Mr. Trump, bringing the total to 40.

Still, Mr. Trump dominates the Republican field, and his lead has grown stronger since the criminal charges. It plays into his central argument that he is a victim of a runaway Justice Department.

The problem for Mr. DeSantis and his other rivals is they have not yet worked out a way to counter a frontrunner who is facing multiple criminal charges. Mr. DeSantis has shied away from attacking Mr. Trump over the indictments, out of fear of alienating the Republican base.

But if the Florida governor does not work out a way to take on Mr. Trump directly, pollsters say he and the others are running out of time to stop Mr. Trump becoming the nominee.

Mr. Trump's lead over Mr. DeSantis, who has been slipping in the polls, is roughly 30%, while none of the other Republican hopefuls have broken out of single digits, according to polls.

