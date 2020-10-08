International

Trump credits coronavirus therapeutics, wants to make them more widely available

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington.   | Photo Credit: AP

President Donald Trump, in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, credited Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly and Co therapeutics for his recovery and said he wanted to make them more widely available.

“I felt good immediately,” Mr Trump said in the video. “We have Regeneron, we have a very similar drug from Eli Lilly and they're coming out, and we're trying to get them on an emergency basis. We've authorized it. I've authorized it. And if you're in the hospital and you're feeling really bad, I think we're going to work it so that you get them and you get them for free.”

 

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 4:08:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/trump-credits-coronavirus-therapeutics-wants-to-make-them-more-widely-available/article32798918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story