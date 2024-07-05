GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trump congratulates U.K.'s Nigel Farage, ignores PM Keir Starmer

Mr. Farage's anti-immigration Reform UK party won the third largest vote haul, but under Britain's electoral system it took just five seats

Published - July 05, 2024 10:40 pm IST - New York

AFP
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump. | Photo Credit: AP

Former U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated the election of fellow populist Nigel Farage to Britain's parliament on Friday, neglecting to mention the new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

Mr. Farage's anti-immigration Reform UK party won the third largest vote haul, but under Britain's electoral system it took just five seats while Mr. Starmer's Labour party swept into office with a landslide.

"Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success. Nigel is a man who truly loves his Country!" Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Mr. Farage is a long-standing ally of Mr. Trump, who has dubbed the divorced father-of-four "Mr Brexit" and previously said the British populist would have done a "great job" as the U.K.'s ambassador to Washington.

Mr. Farage is a champion of Brexit who was elected to parliament on his eighth attempt and has made no secret of his desire to take over the now-main opposition Conservative party, which was trounced at the polls by Labour.

"There is a massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it," he said after a comfortable win in Clacton, eastern England.

The result bucks a rightward trend among Britain's closest allies, with the far-right National Rally in France eyeing power and Mr. Trump looking set for a return in the United States.

Mr. Farage's win will likely embolden the attention-grabbing populist figurehead in his long-term aim of staging a "takeover" of the Conservatives.

Millions of their voters appeared to have already switched their support to Reform, handing the Tories one of their worst-ever results.

An initial exit poll caused a stir Thursday night after predicting Reform would secure 13 seats — far exceeding forecasts in the latter stages of the campaign that it would win just a handful.

