International

Trump claims ‘major fraud’ being perpetrated; says he will fight election in Supreme Court

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2020. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
PTI Washington 04 November 2020 13:57 IST
Updated: 04 November 2020 14:00 IST

“Frankly we did win this election.”

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that a “major fraud” is being perpetrated on the American people and said he will fight election in the Supreme Court, as the counting of votes were in progress in the battleground states.

“Frankly we did win this election,” Mr. Trump claimed.

Mr. Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic Party’s nominee Joe Biden.

Advertising
Advertising

“Millions and millions of people voted for us,” Mr. Trump said in a speech at 2 a.m. on Wednesday at the White House.

Also Read

U.S. election results live | Biden fights back, wins Maine and Arizona
 

“A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people,” he claimed.

“We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off,” he said.

A “major fraud was being committed,” the president said, without citing any evidence.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country,” the republican leader said.

Mr. Trump said he would go to the Supreme Court as he wanted “all voting to stop.”

“Frankly we did win this election,” he said.

Comments
More In International
election
USA
Read more...