Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit

It maintains that Democratic voters were treated more favourably

Ahead of a Tuesday hearing in the case, President Donald Trump’s campaign dropped the allegation that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots — 6,82,479, to be precise — were illegally processed without its representatives watching.

The campaign’s slimmed-down lawsuit, filed in federal court on Sunday, maintains the aim of blocking Pennsylvania from certifying a victory for Mr. Biden in the State, and it maintains its claim that Democratic voters were treated more favourably than Republican voters.

The remaining claim in the lawsuit centers on disqualifying ballots cast by voters who were given an opportunity to fix mail-in ballots that were going to be disqualified for a technicality.

The lawsuit charges that “Democratic-heavy counties” violated the law by identifying mail-in ballots before Election Day that had defects — such as lacking an inner “secrecy envelope” or lacking a voter’s signature on the outside envelope — so that the voter could fix it and ensure that the vote would count, called “curing.”